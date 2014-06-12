LIMA, June 11 Peru's President Ollanta Humala
said on Wednesday that he will soon send Congress a package of
reforms to stimulate slowing economic growth that will include
changes to the tax system.
Humala offered few details on the measures but said they
would also cut red tape and generally encourage investments in
mining, energy and other sectors.
His announcement comes ahead of the release of economic
growth figures in April that the government and central bank
have said would likely be weak.
Over the past year the Andean country's economy has slowed
down from growth rates topping 6 percent, mainly because of
lower prices and softer demand for its mineral exports.
Humala announced economic reforms more than a year ago when
the economy first showed signs of mellowing, but the local
business community has continued to complain about red tape.
"The measures...represent a new stage of reforms that we've
been implementing to speed up investments," Humala said late on
Wednesday at a televised business event.
On Monday his finance minister said that the government was
lowering its previous estimate of a 5.7 percent expansion this
year to a new unspecified figure.
(Reporting by Lima Newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)