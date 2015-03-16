LIMA, March 16 Peru's finance minister will meet with 50 fixed-income investors in the US and UK this week, part of a bid to promote the economy ahead of a potential sovereign bond issue, the government said on Monday.

The finance ministry said in a statement that the meetings, part of its "non-deal roadshow" on March 16-19, would emphasize the pros of investing in Peruvian bonds but would not necessarily result in any sales.

Finance Minister Alonso Segura will meet top investors in New York, Los Angeles, Boston and London, his ministry said.

IFR reported last week that Peru had hired BBVA, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley to arrange the meetings.

Peru, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, issued about $3 billion in government bonds in October, mainly to extend the maturity of its existing debt.

Peru's mining-fueled economy slowed sharply from growth rates that topped 6 percent during the previous decade to expand by 2.35 percent in 2014. An expected economic recovery has remained elusive.

