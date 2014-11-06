LIMA Nov 6 Peru's President Ollanta Humala is launching a new economic reform package that will streamline environmental permits and boost short-term public spending by about $480 million, the country's finance minister said.

Humala will soon ask Congress to green-light a measure to roll different environmental permits into one, Finance Minister Alonso Segura said in a televised interview late on Wednesday.

Segura said the new system would shave three and a half years off the total waiting time from the current process in Peru, a global minerals exporter with more than $57 billion in mining investments lined up for coming years.

Penalties for public officials and automatic approvals would be triggered if permitting deadlines are not met, Segura added.

The stimulus measures, meanwhile, include 1 billion soles ($341 million) in pension payments and bigger Christmas bonuses for public employees, and an extra 400 million soles ($136.5 million) for social programs.

Segura said economic growth has already been bouncing back since slowing to a 0.3 percent year-on-year expansion in June, the weakest monthly growth rate since the global financial crisis.

"But we clearly have to underpin that recovery, and that requires greater public spending," Segura told local broadcaster Canal N.

The government's latest economic reform package, its third this year, will also cut import duties to boost industrial activity and simplify bureacratic procedures more broadly, Segura said.

"We believe it is going to do a lot to restart the economy," Segura said.

Humala has announced several bids to cut red tape over the past year as the economy has slowed to its weakest pace in five years.

Andean neighbor Chile, which is also suffering from a slowdown sparked by a fall in mining investment, has announced similar measures in recent weeks.

Global miners and the local business community complain that excessive permitting is holding up investments in Peru.

Its economy has been hit by tumbling mineral exports and is now on track to grow by about 3 percent this year - half the initial estimates made by the central bank and government.

($1=2.93 soles) (Reporting By Marco Aquino, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)