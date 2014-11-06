LIMA Nov 6 The government of Peruvian President
Ollanta Humala is evaluating tax reforms to stimulate anemic
economic growth and has not ruled out trimming the corporate tax
rate, the country's finance minister told Reuters on Thursday.
Finance Minister Alonso Segura said the government will
announce potential changes to the tax system by the end of the
year as well as a new policy package to jumpstart the economy
and improve competitiveness.
Segura declined in an interview to offer specifics about the
new reforms, which follow the government's launch of a new
stimulus package on Thursday that aims to ward off an extended
economic slowdown.
(Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Chris Reese)