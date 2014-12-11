LIMA Dec 11 Peru's Congress approved
legislation on Thursday that cuts corporate and personal taxes,
part of a bid by President Ollanta Humala to jumpstart sluggish
economic growth.
The new law lowers the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from
30 percent starting Jan. 1, and puts it on track to gradually
ease to 26 percent in 2019. It also reduces personal income tax
rate to 8 percent next year from 15 percent now.
The reform drew 54 votes in favor and 10 against. Some 32
lawmakers abstained from casting votes.
Peru's economy has slowed sharply on falling mining revenues
and is now on track to grow by 3 percent or less this year,
according to estimates by the government and central bank.
Humala has introduced several reform packages over the past
year to encourage investments. The measures range from smaller
fines for polluters to streamlined approvals for projects.
Analysts praised the tax cuts proposed last month as a bold
attempt to revive lagging growth.
(Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by David Gregorio)