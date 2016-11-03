LIMA Nov 3 Peru's Finance Minister Alfredo
Thorne said on Thursday that President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's
economic reforms would spur growth and investment, though U.S.
elections and the Chinese economy are concerns.
Kuczynski's government will work to replace investment in
mining with investment in infrastructure and if the external
scenario worsens will convert some debt into the local sol
currency, Thorne told a Thomson Reuters Economic Forum in Lima.
