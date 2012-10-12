LIMA Oct 12 Peru's posted a trade deficit
of $52 million in August as the Andean country's
traditional mineral exports continue to waver on low prices amid
the global slowdown, the central bank said on Friday.
The central bank trimmed its view further for the 2012 trade
surplus to $2.2 billion, from an estimate of $6.7 billion
earlier this year, the Peruvian central bank's head of economic
studies Adrian Armas said in a conference call.
Peru is a top producer of gold, silver, copper and zinc, and
its mineral sales make up 60 percent of export earnings. But its
traditional exports have suffered this year from weaker demand
abroad.
August is the fourth month this year Peru has posted a
deficit, and strong domestic demand is now powering Peru's solid
growth rates.
Armas said prices for minerals recovered slightly in August
compared to July, when Peru posted a deficit of $272 million,
helping August exports surpass July's by $3.7 billion.
Peru is on track to post growth of 6 percent in 2012, likely
the fastest paced economy in South America.
Peru's potential growth rate, the maximum rate the economy
can expand without provoking excessive inflation, is normally
seen around 6 percent or 6.5 percent.
The central bank held its benchmark interest rate unchanged
at 4.25 percent for the 17th month in a row on Thursday.