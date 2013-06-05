LIMA, June 5 Peru's central bank trimmed its view of the 2013 trade surplus to $485 million - down from its April estimate of $900 million - as the Andean nation's exports slip on weak metal prices, the bank said on Wednesday.

Earlier this year the central bank said it expected Peru to post a $2.8 billion trade surplus in 2013. In 2012 the trade surplus was $4.5 billion, which was half of 2011's surplus.

Peru is a top global exporter of gold, copper and silver.