LIMA, July 12 Peru posted a $465 million trade
deficit in May, the biggest monthly deficit on
record and only slightly wider than April's trade gap, the
central bank said on Friday.
Peru's traditional mineral exports continue to slump on soft
global demand and weak prices, while imports rise as the middle
class expands and domestic demand surges.
In June the central bank said it expected a $485 million
trade surplus this year, down from an earlier estimate of $2.8
billion. Last year the trade surplus was $4.5 billion - about
half of 2011's surplus.
The following is a breakdown of the Andean country's trade
balance.
May April May 2012
Trade -465 mln -452 mln 65 mln
balance
Exports 3.298 bln 3.060 bln 3.626 bln
Imports 3.763 bln 3.512 bln 3.561 bln(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
