LIMA, Aug 9 Peru posted a $114 million trade deficit in June - the Andean nation's third monthly gap in a row as its mineral exports slumped on lower prices and weak global economic growth, the central bank said on Friday. Peru registered trade deficits in five of the first six months of 2013 and is likely running a gap of around $1 billion, according to data on the central bank's website. Monthly export and import figures tend to be adjusted for accuracy after being announced and the central bank has not yet released a precise figure for the trade balance in the first half of this year. The following is a breakdown of Peru's trade balance. All figures are in U.S. dollars: June May June 2012 Trade -$114 mln -465 mln 562 mln balance Exports 3.085 bln 3.298 bln 3.799 bln Imports 3.199 bln 3.763 bln 3.237 bln