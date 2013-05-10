LIMA May 10 Private-sector economists surveyed
by Peru's central bank trimmed their growth forecasts for 2013
on Friday, as the country posted its first quarterly trade
deficit in more than four years.
Peru's $223 million trade deficit in the first three months
of 2013 came as traditional mineral exports fell on weaker
global demand, official data showed on Friday.
The Andean nation registered a $200 million trade surplus in
March, the central bank said, which narrowed this year's
first-quarter trade gap slightly after two straight months of
deficits.
The central bank, in a conference call with reporters, said
economists it regularly polls reduced their consensus view for
growth this year to 6.2 percent from 6.3 percent because of a
softer global economy and weak prices for metals.
Financial companies in the same poll saw Peru's economy
growing just 6 percent this year.
Peru's traditional exports - mainly minerals - shrunk 19
percent in the first quarter of 2013 compared to the same period
last year, while imports surged 6.6 percent on strong internal
demand.
Peru, a top global exporter of copper, gold and silver, has
not registered a quarterly deficit since the fourth quarter of
2008. Last year Peru posted a $2.4 billion trade surplus in the
first quarter.
The central bank has cut its forecast for Peru's 2013 trade
surplus to just $900 million, down from an early forecast of $4
billion.
Central Bank President Julio Velarde has said there is some
"concern" about the shrinking forecast for the trade surplus,
but that it is "manageable." [ID: nL2N0DB2QZ]
Some emerging economies, including South Korea and India,
have cut interest rates in response to indications of a global
economic slowdown - though Peruvian officials suggested on
Friday it was still too soon to consider changing the benchmark
interest rate, which has been steady at 4.25 percent for two
years.