LIMA Jan 10 Peru's central bank said on Friday that the country likely posted a $531 million trade deficit in all of 2013 - a wider gap than previously estimated and the global minerals exporter's first since 2001.

Last month the central bank forecast a $396 million trade deficit in 2013.

The Andean nation's exports slipped during much of last year on lower global prices for minerals like copper and gold, leading to weaker-than-expected economic growth.

But a rebound is expected this year, when Peru should clock a 6 percent expansion in the first quarter, central bank economist Adrian Armas told reporters on a conference call.

That pace is in line with the bank's 6 percent forecast for economic growth in all of 2014.

The central bank now expects the economy to have expanded by 5.1 percent in 2013, a forecast that had been revised down several times over the course of the year.

Peru's potential growth rate - the fastest rate the economy can expand by without stoking inflation - has widely been seen as between 6 and 6.5 percent.

The economy expanded 4.9 percent in the first 10 months of 2013.

Economic growth figures for November and December have not been published yet, but the central bank has said they will reflect more robust economic activity than in previous months.

The monetary authority held the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent for the second month on Thursday, having cut it in November for the first time in more than four years to spur growth.

Exports have not outpaced imports in the fast-growing nation in more than 10 years.

The central bank did not specify the trade balance in November, but said that in December there was a $378 million surplus.