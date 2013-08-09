BRIEF-IES Holdings says maximum revolver amount hiked by $30 mln
* IES Holdings inc says pursuant to amendment, company's maximum revolver amount increased from $70 million to $100 million
LIMA Aug 9 Peru posted a $114 million trade deficit in June - the Andean nation's third monthly trade gap in a row as mineral exports continue to slack on weak global demand and imports surge, the central bank said on Friday.
* IES Holdings inc says pursuant to amendment, company's maximum revolver amount increased from $70 million to $100 million
* Amir Efrati reports 16.8 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as on April 6, 2017