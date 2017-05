CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds near 14-month lows as oil prices decline

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3654, or 73.24 U.S. cents * Bond prices slightly lower across the yield curve TORONTO, May 1 The Canadian dollar was little changed on Monday against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices fell, with the currency hovering above the 14-month intraday low struck in the previous session. Last week, the loonie fell 1.1 percent pressured by an uncertain outlook for the North American Free Trade Agreement and mortgage market concerns. Home Capi