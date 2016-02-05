(Adds breakdown of December surplus, context)
LIMA Feb 5 Peru posted a record $2.86 billion
trade deficit in 2015 as mineral exports sank on slumping global
prices, but the Andean nation logged its first monthly trade
surplus in 11 months in December.
Last year's trade deficit was the second straight annual
shortfall after more than a decade of surpluses, central bank
data showed Friday.
Peru is the world's third biggest copper and zinc producer
and the commodity slump has dragged down exports and economic
growth.
However, rising copper output from new mining projects is
expected to help offset the impacts of weak prices.
In December, copper production jumped 63 percent from the
same month a year ago and the start of the Las
Bambas project this year will likely boost volumes further.
Dec 2015 Dec 2014 2015 2014
Balance +210 mln +282 mln -$2.864 bln -$1.276
bln
Exports 3.170 bln 3.379 bln $34.157 bln $39.533
bln
Imports 2.960 bln 3.097 bln $37.021 bln $40.809
bln
(Reporting By Marco Aquino Editing by W Simon)