EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares track commodities lower; JBS jumps

SAO PAULO, May 31 Brazilian shares dropped on Wednesday tracking a decline in prices of commodities, but stocks in meatpacker JBS SA jumped after its controlling shareholder struck a leniency deal with authorities for its part in a corruption scandal. Shares of iron ore miner Vale SA and state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA subtracted the most points from Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index. Shares of JBS were the only components of the index trading hi