LIMA May 2 Ecuador has recalled its ambassador
to Peru, Rodrigo Riofrio, after diplomatic relations between the
two countries soured over a supermarket brawl in Lima involving
the envoy and female shoppers.
The decision, which could defuse tensions between the South
American neighbors, came shortly after Peru announced it would
bring home its ambassador to Ecuador.
Ecuador earlier argued that Riofrio acted in self-defense
and rejected Peru's request to recall him.
Riofrio allegedly hit two Peruvian women and insulted them
with racist terms after an argument in a checkout line on April
21.
In the supermarket's security videotape, shown on Peruvian
television, he is seen swatting a woman with a magazine after
she hit him. Several women are then seen slapping him and
pulling his hair.
Ecuador's foreign ministry emphasized in a statement that
the two countries were meeting to discuss the incident, which
has sparked outrage in Peruvian media and social media sites.
"One isolated incident will not affect the excellent
relationship between our countries," said Ecuadorean Foreign
Minister Ricardo Patino.
