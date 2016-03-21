LIMA, March 21 The two leading candidates in
Peru's presidential campaign face the possibility of being
tossed from the race with three weeks to go until the election
in a contest that has already seen two others disqualified.
Peru's electoral board said on Monday that they had received
a citizen's petition with allegations that Pedro Pablo
Kuczynski, a 77-year-old former World Bank economist and
favorite of investors, broke a new law against buying votes.
The board is investigating a similar allegation made against
longtime front-runner Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of imprisoned
former President Alberto Fujimori.
Last Thursday, Francisco Tavara, president of the National
Jury of Elections, said at a press conference that Fujimori and
other candidates might still be barred from the race as
inquiries into wrongdoing were not yet completed.
Disqualifying both or either Fujimori or Kuczynski, the
established center-right candidates, would again turn the race
on its head and likely boost two left-leaning candidates before
the vote on April 10.
Fujimori and Kuczynski together represent nearly 50 percent
of voter intent, according to an Ipsos poll.
The new law has already led to the ouster of one
presidential hopeful, wealthy former governor Cesar Acuna, after
he handed out cash to poor voters.
Unlike Acuna, however, Kuczynski and Fujimori denied the
allegations and are seen by Peruvians as having a better chance
of staying in the race.
Deliberations over the future of both candidates could drag
on for more than a week. The election winner would replace
President Ollanta Humala, whose five year term ends this year.
Many have questioned the fairness of this year's race after
Julio Guzman, a centrist technocrat who had surprisingly surged
to second in polls, was disqualified because his party did not
comply with minor electoral procedures.
Protesters have accused the electoral board of favoring
Fujimori. The electoral board has denied political bias.
In a video that emerged on social media on Sunday, Kuczynski
is seen on a stage waving his hand to a cheering crowd after a
man beside him announced that Kuczynski had brought 15 crates of
beer for each neighborhood in an Andean town.
Kuczynski said he left shortly afterward and did not buy or
distribute the beer. "I didn't give anything to anyone," he told
reporters on Monday.
Fujimori has denied any wrongdoing for presiding over an
event where cash prizes were distributed to the winners of a
breakdancing competition.
