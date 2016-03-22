LIMA, March 22 Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, polling second in Peru's presidential race, would ease taxes and draw on private investments for new infrastructure projects to fuel growth, according to his economic adviser.

The proposals, combined with efforts to slash red tape that his team estimated was holding back $26 billion in investments, would allow Peru's economy to grow by at least 5 percent again, Alfredo Thorne said in an interview late on Monday.

Peru's next president will take office as the country's once-surging growth rates have slowed to under 4 percent at the end of a decade-long mining boom.

Thorne said Kuczynski, a 77-year-old former prime minister and World Bank economist, would not count on a rebound in mineral prices to jumpstart a sluggish economic recovery.

"We think growth should be driven internally," Thorne said.

Kuczynski would offer tax rebates to big companies that reinvest their earnings and cut the sales tax rate to 15 percent from 18 percent in three years, said Thorne, a former Wall Street and World Bank economist who now heads an advisory firm in Lima.

Thorne said a Kuczynski government would be friendlier to investors than one led by front-runner Keiko Fujimori, a center-right former lawmaker and the daughter of jailed ex-president Alberto Fujimori.

Fujimori has long enjoyed a double-digit lead over Kuczynski in opinion polls, but she is not expected to win outright in April 10 elections and is seen as tied with him in a run-off.

"Unlike Mrs. Fujimori, we do not think the government should meddle in several areas," Thorne said, citing her pledge to tap an emergency fiscal fund to pay for an infrastructure spurt.

Thorne said Kuczynski would instead rely on public-private partnerships to roll out new infrastructure projects to keep the burden on taxpayers small, though stimulus measures would widen the fiscal deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product through 2019.

Kuczynski would restructure state bidding agency Proinversion so it can hold more competitive auctions and push out more projects, including public works stalled in regional governments that have dragged down growth in recent years.

Thorne praised the management of the central bank under its current president Julio Velarde, and said Kuczynski would help it fight inflation by adjusting formulas used for setting electrical and fuel rates.

"If this government would have done that... we would have avoided at least a few interest rate hikes," Thorne said.

He called the central bank's 1 to 3 percent inflation target range "a bit tight" but defended its policy of intervening in the spot market to offset currency swings. (Reporting By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Andrea Ricci)