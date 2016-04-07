(Adds details on poll, updates market reaction)
By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, April 7 With a surname that sparks fury
among some Peruvians and inspires adoration among others,
center-right presidential contender Keiko Fujimori has managed
to stay atop a turbulent field of candidates ahead of Sunday's
election.
The daughter of former strongman Alberto Fujimori has had
the unwavering support of about a third of Peruvians the past
two years, thanks in part to his public investments in rural
areas and crackdown on leftist insurgents in the 1990s.
But with polls showing Fujimori short of the simple majority
needed to win outright, the chance at tapping a well of
hostility to Fujimori in a run-off has fueled a hotly-disputed
contest for runner-up.
Out of Fujimori's nine rivals, two ideologically opposed
candidates are in a virtual tie for second place, seeking the
support of millions of undecided voters.
"I change my mind every half hour," said Felix Castillo, a
39-year-old security guard, who is part of the 40 percent of the
electorate not committed to any candidate, according to a poll
by Ipsos published Sunday.
This year's race was jolted by the unprecedented barring of
two leading candidates, one for violating minor electoral
procedures and the other for handing out cash while campaigning.
Critics said the ejections unfairly favored 40-year-old
Fujimori and the head of the Organization of American States
warned elections would be "semi-democratic".
Another seven candidates voluntarily dropped out of the
initial line-up of 19. Fujimori's opponents, lacking a strong
candidate to rally behind, have staged protests that led her to
cancel campaign events twice.
LAWMAKER VS ECONOMIST
In a late surge, 35-year-old leftist lawmaker Veronika
Mendoza has attracted undecided voters with promises of "radical
change" to the free-market economic model of the past quarter
century, spooking markets.
Mendoza wants to ramp up spending, hike taxes and toughen
regulations on global miners that she says have too much sway in
the Andean country.
"We don't think we should keep being a mere warehouse of
rocks and raw materials," Mendoza said during a presidential
debate.
Peru is set to become the world's second-biggest copper
supplier this year, behind neighboring Chile, as surging output
from new projects drives the economy's recovery from slower
growth at the end of a decade-long commodities boom.
Mendoza is statistically tied with septuagenarian former
World Bank economist Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, though she edged up
1.2 percentage points in a new Datum poll, slower than her
previous 5-point rise.
Peru's sol closed 0.30 percent lower and select stock index
fell 4 percent on Thursday on the poll, which showed
Mendoza with 18.5 percent of valid votes compared with
Kuczynski's 18.0 percent. Fujimori maintained her ample lead
with 43 percent.
Kuczynski has defended mining and pledged to slash red tape
while drawing private investments in infrastructure to drive
growth.
Despite repeated promises to avoid the authoritarian ways of
her father - now in prison for human rights abuses and
corruption - Fujimori has failed to soften opposition to her
candidacy.
"All I know is I'm going to vote against Keiko in the second
round," said Diego Cano, a 23-year-old engineer.
Tens of thousands of Fujimori's detractors took to the
streets Tuesday in the biggest political protest in Lima since
rallies against Alberto Fujimori in 2000 - a sign of the
polarized run-off that likely lies ahead.
