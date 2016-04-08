(Note: election law forbids publication of polls in Peru a week
prior to April 10 voting)
(New throughout, recasts to focus on second-round scenario,
adds context and details from poll)
By Teresa Cespedes and Mitra Taj
April 7 Peru's leftist presidential hopeful
Veronika Mendoza was seen statistically tied with front-runner
Keiko Fujimori if the two women end up in a second-round battle
after Sunday's election, according to an Ipsos poll obtained by
Reuters Thursday.
Mendoza, a 35-year-old lawmaker promising "radical change,"
would win 42 percent of votes while center-right Fujimori would
get 43 percent in a run-off, according to the survey, the first
time they were seen head-to-head in the increasingly likely
situation.
The survey, which had a margin of error of 2.3 points, was
conducted on April 6 after tens of thousands of Peruvians
protested against 40-year-old Fujimori's candidacy on the
anniversary of the day her father, former strongman Alberto
Fujimori, ordered the military to shutter congress, 24 years
ago.
Fujimori slipped 3 points in the Ipsos poll but remained the
clear favorite for the April 10 election, with 37.7 percent of
valid votes and a double digit lead over each of her nine
rivals.
However, at least 50 percent of votes are needed to win
outright and stiff opposition to Fujimori is widely expected to
force her into a second-round battle with the runner-up.
Mendoza has surged on promises to ditch Peru's
business-friendly constitution to virtually tie
investor-favorite Pedro Pablo Kuczynski for second place in
opinion polls - spooking markets that had bet on a fifth
straight conservative government in the global minerals
exporter.
The Ipsos survey showed Mendoza with 20.1 percent of valid
votes in the first-round, while Kuczynski would get 20.3
percent. Those figures excluded 16.4 percent of blank or spoiled
ballots.
Remaining undecided voters were mostly poor, rural and
female - voters who have opted for Mendoza as election day
nears.
However, Mendoza also faces growing resistance from voters
wary of upsetting a long stretch of economic growth with
unorthodox policies.
The share of Peruvians who said they would "definitely not"
vote for Mendoza rose three points to 44 percent, while
opposition to Fujimori jumped six points to 51 percent,
according to Ipsos.
A Fujimori-Mendoza run-off would be the first in Peru to
feature two women.
Kuczynski was seen beating Fujimori by seven points in a
second-round election, according to Ipsos.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes and Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra
Maler, Robert Birsel)