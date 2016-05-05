LIMA May 5 Peruvian presidential contender
Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Thursday foreign investors were
eager to finance his proposed infrastructure projects if he is
elected in a June 5 run-off election.
The 77-year-old former prime minister said he met with
several creditors during a recent trip to the United States,
where he once worked as a Wall Street investor and World Bank
economist.
"I'd barely arrived to a lunch with financiers and
investors, and I already had in my briefcase an offer for $5
billion," Kuczynski said in broadcast comments at an event with
farmers.
"I told them let's not get ahead of ourselves, I still
haven't arrived" to government.
Kuczynski said he would ensure that every town in Peru has a
drinking water distribution system by the end of his five-year
term if elected. He also proposed building a new commuter train
along Peru's central coast.
Both Kuczynski and his run-off rival, 40-year old
center-right former congresswoman Keiko Fujimori, have promised
to roll out a slew of new infrastructure projects to drive the
economy forward at the end of a decade-long mining
boom.
While Fujimori has said she would tap a rainy-day fund in
the finance ministry to pay for new projects, Kuczynski said it
would be smarter to sell bonds or secure new loans.
Peru, a top global producer of copper, zinc and gold, is
rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
"Peru today can raise capital at 20 years at less than 3
percent, for a country that hopefully will be growing by 5 or 6
percent, it's actually a negative rate," Kuczynski said. "It's
comforting to me to know that we can finance these
things...without depleting our fiscal reserves."
Recent opinion polls show Kuczynski and Fujimori are
neck-and-neck.
Markets rallied after the two conservative candidates
defeated a leftist rival last month to move on to a second-round
presidential election on June 5.
Kuczynski is popular in the capital Lima, especially among
young people and the country's upper classes, but he lacks
strong support in rural Peru.
Fujimori, the eldest daughter of imprisoned ex-president
Alberto Fujimori, faces stiff opposition from detractors of her
father's authoritarian government but enjoys the backing of his
admirers.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Andrew Hay)