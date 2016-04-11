LIMA, April 11 Peru's select stock index
rose over 9 percent and the sol currency
strengthened on Monday after results in Sunday's election showed
Keiko Fujimori was heading to a run-off for the presidency with
centrist economist Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.
Markets had weakened over the past week on fears leftist
Veronika Mendoza might make it to a second round vote. With two
thirds of votes counted, Kuczynski was 6.6 percentage points
ahead of Mendoza.
(Reporting by Ursula Scollo and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by
Nick Zieminski)