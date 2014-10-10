LIMA Oct 10 Newmont Mining Corp's
Peruvian unit said on Friday that it will keep pushing for local
support for its stalled gold mine in the highland region of
Cajamarca after a jailed opponent of the project was easily
re-elected to lead the region.
Newmont shelved the $5 billion proposed Conga mine in 2011
after a wave of protests spearheaded by Cajamarca's president,
Gregorio Santos, who won a second four-year term in Sunday's
regional election.
The latest results of the National Office of Electoral
Processes (ONPE) handed Santos with 44.21 percent of the vote
with 98 percent of ballots counted, more than 20 points ahead of
his nearest rival. An ONPE official said the remaining votes
would be counted next week.
"We express our interest in continuing to invest in Peru and
especially the Cajamarca region," the company said in an open
letter addressed to the people of Cajamarca.
The Colorado-based miner said last year it would reevaluate
its proposed $5 billion Conga mine after the election. Its local
unit, Yanacocha, said it would work with all elected officials
in Cajamarca.
"We renew our commitment to continue working to achieve
social acceptance for the projects we maintain in the region,"
it said.
Peruvian miner Buenaventura , as Newmont's
junior partner in Yanacocha, owns 43.65 percent in Conga.
Conga was initially expected to offset dwindling reserves
from a nearby gold mine that the two companies have operated for
more than two decades.
Santos and his followers have resisted several efforts to
secure local backing for Conga.
"Yanacocha is running out" of gold, said analyst Hector
Collantes with Credicorp. "And it has become increasingly
difficult to see Conga replacing it."
Santos has spent the past three months in prison pending a
corruption investigation. He has denied all
wrongdoing.
His political party depicted his imprisonment as a ruse to
remove him from power in order to push Conga - a campaign
strategy that several analysts said was successful.
Hilario Porfirio Medina, Santos' incoming vice president,
will likely govern for him while he remains behind bars.
"It would be outrageous if the project was carried out,"
Medina told Reuters. "With this vote, the future of Cajamarca is
clear."
Opponents say Conga will ruin water supplies for surrounding
peasant towns by building the mine on top of Andean lakes.
The company has said it is building reservoirs for community
use to ensure water for communities year-round.
(Editing by Richard Lough and Marguerita Choy)