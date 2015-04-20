Daughters of Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori, Keiko (front C) and Sachi, arrive at court for their father's sentencing for his trial on charges of embezzling state funds to manipulate the media during his tenure as president, in Lima January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil/Files

LIMA The eldest daughter of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori leads the pack of potential candidates for the 2016 presidential election, a survey of voting intention conducted by pollster Ipsos Peru showed on Sunday.

Keiko Fujimori, whose father is in jail for human rights abuses committed during his 1990-2000 administration, was backed by 32 percent of those surveyed, said the poll published in local newspaper El Comercio.

In a December poll, Keiko Fujimori, who has yet to say whether she will run for the nation's highest office and heads the Fuerza Popular political party, got 33 percent.

Keiko Fujimori, a supporter of free market capitalism, made a failed run for the presidency in 2011, losing to President Ollanta Humala.

Economist Pedro Pablo Kuczynski got second place in voting intention with 14 percent, while ex-president Alan Garcia obtained 11 percent.

(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)