BRASILIA, Feb 14 Peru is considering buying ten Super Tucano light attack aircraft from Brazil's Embraer as it works with Brazil to bolster surveillance along their jungle border, Brazilian Defense Minister Celso Amorim said on Tuesday.

Amorim said the Peruvian military is also interested in Embraer's KC-390 military transport plane and the armoured land vehicle Guarani, a Brazilian army project that is expected to start production this year.

"This (purchase of Super Tucanos) has been the subject of conversations for some time... In that context we are working on the possibility of 10 planes," Amorim told reporters in Brasilia.

He said the deal would also include sharing of technology and industrial cooperation.

Amorim met with Peruvian Defense Minister Alberto Otarola in the Brazilian capital to discuss greater cooperation in patrolling their porous border in the Amazon jungle.

Otarola did not specify the number of Super Tucano planes, but acknowledged negotiations with Embraer. He is due to visit Embraer's offices in Sao Jose dos Campos on Wednesday.

"We hope that those talks turn out well," he said.

The deal could be worth around $150 million, according to a government source.

Embraer, the world's No.3 planemaker, sees room to sell around 50 more Super Tucanos in Latin America after selling more than 60 so far in the region. The company is also eyeing more sales to NATO nations after clinching an order from the United States Air Force.

Embraer's defense unit promises steady growth with Brazil's armed forces as the country bolsters protection of its vast borders and far-flung offshore oil reserves, reducing Embraer's reliance on highly cyclical revenue from civil aviation.

In recent years, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru have bought Embraer defense aircraft to boost their air defenses as they bolster surveillance along their borders, fight armed rebels and confront drug trafficking. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)