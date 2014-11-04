(Adds details, context, quotes)
By Mitra Taj
LIMA Nov 3 Peru will likely begin selling up to
49 percent of state-run energy company Petroperu on the
Lima stock exchange in the second quarter of 2015, Deputy Energy
Minister Edwin Quintanilla said in an interview on Monday.
The government is now studying what size of a stake it
should sell on the bourse, Quintanilla said. Peru passed a law
late last year allowing for the privatization of all but a
controlling stake in Petroperu in a bid to modernize the
40-year-old company.
Peru had previously said the sale would start in the middle
or the end of 2015.
Petroperu announced last month that it would produce oil for
the first time in decades via its 25 percent stake in an oil
block controlled by GeoPark Ltd.
Oil output in the Andean country is on track to rise this
year for the first time after a decade of declines that bottomed
out at 63,000 barrels per day in 2013, Quintanilla said.
Crude output will likely increase by about 5 percent to
average between 65,000 to 70,000 bpd in all of 2014, thanks to
rising production from the country's jungle blocks.
Late last year, oil production started ramping up at block
67, controlled by privately-held Perenco, as well as at block
95, operated by Gran Tierra Energy.
"Our goal is to reach more than 100,000 barrels per day in
the coming years, in five to 10 years," Quintanilla said.
Natural gas production in the Andean country is also set to
increase with the expansion of the country's main pipeline,
which links Peru's abundant Camisea gas fields in its southern
jungle to the Pacific coast.
Camisea holds some 15 trillion cubic feet in proven natural
gas reserves.
In 2016, Peru's natural gas output will reach 1.55 billion
cubic feet per day, up 29 percent from the current 1.2 billion,
Quintanilla said.
The expansion project has been held up in part because of
threats by a remnant band of Shining Path rebels in the jungle.
But the construction of key compressors will likely wrap up
in the first quarter of 2016, adding 300 million cubic feet to
daily capacity, Quintanilla said.
Apart from Camisea, exploratory block 76 likely holds the
biggest reserves of natural gas in Peru, said Quintanilla.
"It has huge potential," Quintanilla said, declining to
offer a specific estimate.
Quintanilla also said Peru is considering linking a new
natural gas pipeline in southern Peru to its landlocked
neighbor, Bolivia.
Peruvian officials will meet with their Bolivian
counterparts this week to continue preliminary talks on the
possibility, Quintanilla said.
Connecting Bolivia to the pipeline would offer the major gas
producer a Pacific outlet for its exports and would help Peru
meet domestic demand at lower prices.
The pipeline, being built now by Brazilian construction firm
Odebrecht, is expected to be ready in 2017.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Alan Crosby)