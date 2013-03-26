* Cumulative impact of spills over 40 years
* Indigenous groups say drinking water fouled
* Government tries to tighten rules
By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino
LIMA, March 26 Decades of oil spills in a swath
of Peru's Amazon jungle have spoiled the environment and it must
be urgently cleaned up by the energy company Pluspetrol to
protect public health, Environment Minister Manuel Pulgar-Vidal
said.
The spills have occurred over the 40 years that oil block
1-AB in northern Peru, near the border with Ecuador, has pumped
crude from lands used by several indigenous groups.
Pluspetrol, based in Argentina, has managed the field since
around 2001. Previously, Occidental Petroleum operated
it.
The area currently produces about 15,000 barrels per day, or
about a quarter of Peru's relatively small output.
Pulgar-Vidal said Pluspetrol's oil work there relies on old,
deteriorated pipes.
"We have a direct order from President (Ollanta Humala) that
there should be no impunity in cases like this because we cannot
allow companies to flout rules and hurt the local population,"
he told Reuters late on Monday.
In one of his boldest moves yet, Pulgar-Vidal declared an
"environmental emergency" this week to activate new laws giving
the government power to demand remediation efforts in the jungle
districts of Andoas and Pastaza in the Amazon region of Loreto.
Pluspetrol said it was evaluating the regulatory action but
declined further comment. Occidental did not provide immediate
comment.
The government did not order a halt in production and it is
unclear if cleanup efforts would require stoppages. There is no
estimate of how much oil has leaked in the region.
As part of a broader effort to defuse tensions between
companies and local communities, President Humala hired
Pulgar-Vidal, an environmental lawyer, to strengthen regulations
and ensure that mining and oil companies adhere to tougher
environmental standards.
Peru, a top global metals producer, only introduced
environmental regulations affecting the lot in 1993 and its
environment ministry, which is still growing its teeth, was
created in 2008.
"This is a good test of how Peru's new environmental
institutions will work," said Jose de Echave of the NGO
Cooperaccion.
The Humala administration has moved the approval of
environmental impact studies from the mining and energy ministry
to the environment ministry, despite protests from companies.
The contamination issue in Peru could mirror, to some
extent, a long-running dispute between neighboring Ecuador and
Chevron over pollution in the Amazon.
Peru's government also imposed environmental fines of $11
million against Pluspetrol in January. The company has
reportedly challenged the fine.
Peruvian tribes say their drinking water has been fouled and
a local TV channel showed images of dark, sticky globs of oil in
rivers and on land.
"The emergency declaration is an important step that should
help the process of dialogue with native communities, and it's a
sign of the promise the government has made to attend to their
concerns," said Ivan Lanegra, the vice minister of culture.