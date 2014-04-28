LIMA, April 28 An indigenous activist whose
lawsuits helped derail plans to dam Peruvian rivers to supply
electricity to Brazil has won a top environmental award in the
United States, prize organizers said on Monday.
Ruth Buendia, a 37-year-old leader of the Ashaninka people
in the Peru's central Amazon, will collect the Goldman
Environmental Prize and $175,000 on Monday evening in San
Francisco with six other recipients from different countries.
Buendia's winning highlights one of several efforts around
the world to halt mega dams proposed in emerging countries where
surging demand for electricity outpaces supply.
Buendia said the Paquitzapango hydroelectric project - one
of five dams envisioned churning out up to 7,200 megawatts in a
pact between Brazil and Peru - would have flooded her people's
traditional land, displacing between 8,000 and 10,000 people.
The government okayed the project without informing
Ashaninka communities that would be affected, Buendia said, thus
violating an international law on indigenous rights that Peru
signed.
She took the matter to local and international courts, and
the government eventually suspended its plans for Paquitzapango
and other dams.
In Peru, where protests against mining and energy projects
often turn violent, it was a rare peaceful victory for
activists.
"There was no conflict," Buendia said in an interview. "We
just used their laws that they were not applying."
The 50-year energy agreement was signed in 2010 by former
presidents in Brazil and Peru as a way to export electricity to
the energy-hungry powerhouse while creating thousands of jobs in
poor, rural regions of its smaller South American neighbor.
The plan has been largely abandoned by succeeding
administrations. But last month Peru said it was considering
resuming work on another of the stalled dams, Inambari, seen as
a first step before Paquitzapango and other projects can be
revived.
At 2,200 megawatts, Paquitzapango would be twice as powerful
as Peru's biggest hydroelectric station.
But the Ashaninka see the project differently, Buendia said.
According to traditional lore, a giant eagle once devoured
people at the same swell in the Ene River where the dam would be
built. The Ashaninka finally killed the monster, and his
feathers floated down the river, giving rise to different
Amazonian tribes.
"For us the Paquitzapango dam meant the eagle was coming
back - this time not to eat us but to flood us out of
existence," Buendia said.
