LIMA, Sept 26 Peru has arrested two loggers
suspected of murdering four indigenous environmental activists
to keep them from opposing timber extraction on native lands
near the border with Brazil, a prosecutor said on Friday.
More suspects linked to logging will likely be arrested as
investigations proceed, said local prosecutor Eder Farfan.
Edwin Chota, a well-known environmental activist and
Ashaninka tribal leader, was shot and killed along with three of
his companions earlier this month in a remote rainforest region.
The case has triggered widespread criticism of Peru's
response to complaints from indigenous communities over
incursions from loggers and others on their lands.
Chota spent years opposing logging near his village of
Saweto and reported several death threats he received to
authorities, his colleagues and family members have said.
Late on Thursday, a Peruvian judge ordered Eurico Mapez, a
Peruvian citizen, to nine months of preventive prison. His
father, Adeuso Mapez, a Brazilian national, was arrested earlier
this week.
Both men have denied any involvement in the murders, which
led Peru to create a commission to tackle illegal logging.
Farfan, the prosecutor, said both Mapez men worked a legal
logging concession that overlapped with the native Ashaninka
village of Saweto in the region of Ucayali.
"The government didn't take into account that the community
was inside the concession when creating it," said Farfan.
The government of President Ollanta Humala promised it would
give the village of Saweto an official land title - a legal tool
Chota had failed to secure despite years of efforts.
Authorities suspect the Mapezs ambushed Chota and the three
other men near a ravine on September 1 - shooting them with a
rifle and leaving their bodies to be eaten by animals, according
to a statement from the office of the attorney general.
