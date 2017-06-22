(Adds comment from second source)
LIMA, June 22 Peru Prime Minister Fernando
Zavala will be appointed finance minister and remain in his
current post at the head of centrist President Pedro Pablo
Kuczynski's cabinet, two government sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
Zavala, a former executive at brewer SABMiller who
served as finance minister in 2005 and 2006 when Kuczynski was
prime minister, will be sworn in on Friday, the sources said,
speaking on condition of anonymity as an official announcement
had not been made.
Zavala will only be finance minister temporarily, said one
of the sources.
The cabinet shuffle follows an overwhelming vote of
no-confidence that the opposition-controlled Congress delivered
to outgoing Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne on Wednesday after
an audio recording surfaced in which he appeared to pressure the
comptroller to approve a controversial project.
Earlier on Thursday, Kuczynski did not rule out that Zavala
might replace Thorne following a report by local newspaper El
Comercio that it was under consideration.
"I can think of several ministers in the past that have been
prime ministers while running a ministry. It wouldn't be the
first time if it does happen," Kuczynski told reporters.
Zavala, 46, will be tasked with reviving slumping
investments in the world's second-biggest copper producer while
trying to ease growing tensions with the rightwing opposition.
Kuczynski, a 78-year-old former Wall Street banker, took
office nearly a year ago with plans to bolster economic growth
through infrastructure development and lower taxes, but a graft
scandal involving Brazilian builder Odebrecht and the worst
flooding in at least 20 years have derailed those plans.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman and Lisa Shumaker)