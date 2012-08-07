Aug 7 Peru's banking regulator has told lenders it wants them to raise provisions for bad loans to limit risks as they ramp up spending to lower-income borrowers in the fast-growing economy, a high-ranking official said on Tuesday.

The draft rule by the agency, known as the SBS, would tighten existing regulations that in some cases are already more demanding than those in Europe or the United States.

Banks have until Oct. 15 to respond to the regulator's request and until July 2015 to comply with the rules.

"It's not that we see a risk. What we are doing is acting ahead of time to prevent a risk," said the adjunct superintendent of the regulator.

"It's also in line with the fact that banks are taking more risks," he said.

Some banks said they took more cautious provisions in the second quarter, apparently on their own, as they compete for new clients who previously did not have access to loans in a country where the poverty rate is around 27 percent.

On Monday, Credicorp, Peru's largest financial holding company, said its second-quarter net income fell 1.3 percent to $171.9 million compared with the same period in 2011 after it raised loan loss provisions by 84 percent to $110.9 million.

This is due "to our conservative provisioning policy, which accompanies our incursion efforts in lower income segments," the bank said.

Credicorp's total loan book grew 18.7 percent during the same period to $19.2 billion, underscoring forecasts the broader economy will grow by 6 percent this year.

Intercorp Financial Services, which owns No. 4 Peruvian bank Interbank, reported a 37 percent rise in loan loss provisions for the first half to 246 million soles ($94 million).

Central Bank President Julio Velarde has said that Peru rigorously defines past due loans, which are low compared to other countries.

"In general, in Latin America we have already met rules that they are requiring Europe and the United States to meet in 2018 - precisely because we have been more prudent," he told Reuters in May in reference to the Basel III Accords agreed to by banking supervisors after the 2009 global financial crisis.