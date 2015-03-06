LIMA, March 6 Anchovy catches in Peru, the world's top fishmeal exporter, will likely rise at least 30 percent in 2015 after the first industrial fishing season in nearly a year opens late this month, the government said on Friday.

The cold-water anchovy, used to make fishmeal and fish oil, appears to have recovered from last year's moderate El Nino, which heats the Pacific, allowing the government to ease fishing restrictions, said Deputy Fishing Minister Juan Carlos Requejo.

"The warming of waters and the turmoil that caused the anchovy industry has passed, at least for now," Requejo said in an interview, adding that his estimate for a 30 percent rise over last year's catches was "very conservative."

"This year we're going to catch multiples of what we caught last year," Requejo said.

Peru's anchovy catch fell to 2.2 million tonnes in 2014 - about a third the size of annual catches in recent years - after industrial vessels were only able to catch 68 percent of their quota in the first main season, and the government opted not to open a second.

Fishing troubles spilled over into the manufacturing sector, which grinds up anchovy into fishmeal, helping to drag down economic growth last year.

Now, the first anchovy season since June is scheduled to run March 26 through June 30 on Peru's southern coast and will likely yield up to 200,000 to 250,000 tonnes, Requejo said.

Requejo will fix an official quota for that season after a trial period on March 12-16, when five industrial ships will survey fisheries with state biologists on board.

If the trial turns up too many young anchovies, the season might be postponed by a couple weeks, he added.

Peru produces about 30 percent of the world's fishmeal from its abundant stocks of anchovy, which thrive in the nearby cold, plankton-rich Humboldt current.

The season for Peru's main anchovy fisheries, along its central and northern coast, will likely open in April or May and have high quotas, Requejo said.

"If current conditions continue we're probably talking about a figure higher than 2 million or 2.5 million," Requejo said. "There will be a lot of fishing."

Requejo said he must wait until a state research vessel returns from an expedition at the end of this month before setting dates and a quota. (Reporting By Mitra Taj. Editing by Andre Grenon)