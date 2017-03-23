(Adds quotes, comments from ministers on flood impact)
By Mitra Taj
LIMA, March 22 A railway used by copper, zinc
and silver mines to transport concentrates from Peru's central
Andes to port is likely be out of action for at least two to
three weeks following deadly floods and mudslides, a minister
said on Wednesday.
Repairs should take about two weeks, but work in the field
was unlikely to start until next week once dangerous river
levels had eased, transportation minister Martin Vizcarra told
Reuters.
The railway has been closed since Friday, when torrential
downpours triggered flooding and mudslides that killed at least
75 people and ruptured the rail line in several places.
"The damage wasn't mild, it was seriously damaged," Vizcarra
said by phone. "It'll take at least two to three weeks."
Even after the railway resumes operations, exports from the
port of Callao near Lima could be delayed by two to three weeks
if ships wait for more concentrates to arrive in order to send
full loads, said Deputy Mines Minister Ricardo Labo.
"It's going to depend on where stock levels are in Callao,"
Labo said.
The situation could put pressure global mineral prices.
Peru is the world's second biggest copper producer and third
biggest zinc and silver producer. The railway usually transports
about half of the country's zinc and silver output, about 60
percent of its lead production and about 10 percent of its
copper output, according to the energy and mines ministry.
Vizcarra said the only available road routes took too long
to be a practical alternative for transporting the minerals.
"That's why we have to make a strong effort to make the
railway operative again," Vizcarra said.
Mines in central Peru, from Chinalco's Toromocho copper
deposit to Buenaventura's polymetallic mine Brocal, have
been stockpiling their concentrates while they wait for the
railway to be fixed.
The recent round of heavy rains has prompted Peruvian miners
Milpo and Volcan to declare force majeure
and led Brazil's Votorantim to halt zinc smelting
at its Cajamarquilla plant on the outskirts of Lima.
Labo said any impacts on production would be minimal or made
up for later, since miners tend to use stoppages to undertake
routine maintenance.
"So far no mine has halted production," Labo said. "That's
the good news. And we don't believe they would stop production
for another three weeks."
Mines could eventually be constrained by a lack of supplies,
such as explosives or fuel, or storage space.
Warehouses at Callao have enough supplies to fulfill
companies' commitments for up to 30 days, the country's mining
association said Monday.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Richard Pullin)