UPDATE 4-Home Capital to sell C$1.5 billion worth of mortgages
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)
LIMA Dec 22 Peru's central bank sold $6 million in the local spot market on Tuesday but the sol currency weakened 0.18 percent to finish trading at 3.392/3.392 per dollar, a new low in nearly ten years. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)
NEW YORK, May 9 Apple Inc became the first U.S. company to top the $800 billion mark in market capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it crossed the $700 billion threshold.