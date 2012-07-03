(Adds quotes, details)

LIMA, July 3 Peru's new natural gas pipeline needs $6 billion in investments and construction would start late this year or early in 2013, the Kuntur unit of Brazil's Odebrecht construction company said on Tuesday.

The pipeline would be financed 70 percent by debt and 30 percent by equity, said Ricardo Campins, a Kuntur director.

In April, Odebrecht said the 620 mile (1,000 km) pipeline from the Camisea gas fields to southern Peru would cost $5 billion and that construction would start in June. The pipeline would be more costly than the $5 billion Conga gold mine in the northern region of Cajamarca planned by U.S.-based miner Newmont .

"This is an enormous project, it could be the biggest project ever in the country, with an investment of around $6 billion," Campins said at an energy conference. "We expect multilateral lenders to play an important role" in financing it.

The new gas pipeline is designed in part to feed a cluster of petrochemical plants on Peru's Pacific Coast that would require billions more in investment. The plants would turn natural gas into explosives and fertilizer.

The infrastructure spending could lift Peru's gross domestic product, which has grown about 6.5 percent a year for the last decade - one of the fastest clips in Latin America.

"The project could increase GDP between 1 and 2.5 percentage points and the rate of GDP growth could increase through 2018, which is the period of the project, by between 0.4 and 2,1 percentage points," Campins said. (Reporting By Omar Mariluz; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)