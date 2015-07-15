By Mitra Taj
MADRE DE DIOS, PERU, July 15 Peruvian police
razed dozens of illegal gold mining camps at the edge of an
Amazonian nature reserve this week, part of a renewed bid to
halt the spread of wildcatting in a remote rainforest region.
The stings at the edge of the Tambopata National Reserve
were the first in the southeastern region of Madre de Dios since
a crackdown let up in December.
Another six operations planned for the rest of the year -
about the same pace as in 2014 - could sap a fledgling rebound
in gold output from Peru, the world's fifth biggest producer and
exporter.
Production from wildcat miners in Madre de Dios, who sell
their ore up the supply chain, made up about 10 percent of
national production before President Ollanta Humala launched the
harshest crackdown yet on illegal gold mining last year.
In a two-day operation that ended late Tuesday, police
burned down more than 50 mining camps, detained six people on
suspicions of human trafficking, and blew up dozens of motors
that power makeshift dredges in alluvial mining pits.
Most miners had fled before authorities arrived.
Police also struggled to find valuable machinery that miners
had hauled away or sunk into gaping pools of murky water
bordering their camps.
Critics say the police stings are stop-gap measures that do
little to curb the decade-long gold rush in Madre de Dios driven
by high gold prices.
Officials say wildcatters have already cleared more than
50,000 hectares (124,000 acres) of rainforest in Madre de Dios.
"We have to come here constantly until these criminals
understand this is a crime," said illegal-mining czar Antonio
Fernandez.
Police also destroyed the businesses - from nightclubs to
grocery stores - that support miners in the jungle in ramshackle
structures made from logs and blue tarp.
Some people who fled the camps watched on from the edge of
the forest.
"We're human beings, not animals," said Carmen as she
carried a toddler and bundle of belongings.
She declined to give her last name and said she worked as a
camp cook. "What are we going to do now?"
Last year's crackdown halved output from unregulated mines
in Madre de Dios to 8 tonnes. Output rose 28 percent in the
first five months of 2015 from a year ago.
The campaign had stopped because police were needed to
control protests against a copper project, said Fernandez.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Andrew Hay)