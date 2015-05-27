LIMA May 27 A 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old
man working in an illegal gold mine in northern Peru near Tahoe
Resources Inc Shahuindo project died after
inhaling noxious fumes 500 feet underground, a public
prosecutor said on Wednesday.
At least one other wildcat miner has died in the illegal
gold mining hub known as La Chilca on the Shahuindo concession
in recent years, said public prosecutor Miguel Angel Carmona.
"Illegal miners have practically usurped the land there to
extract ore," said Carmona.
Tahoe Resources did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Shahuindo was acquired by Tahoe Resources in
February.
The gold project is scheduled to start production in January
2016. Annual output is estimated at 90,000 ounces.
Peruvian authorities have been unable to control illegal
gold mining, which employs tens of thousands of people across
Peru and has been linked with child labor, prostitution, human
trafficking and pollution.
Illegal gold mines the Peruvian Amazon have destroyed large
swaths of rainforest and dumped tonnes of mercury in rivers.
A bid to formalize wildcat miners has faced years of delays.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Dan Grebler)