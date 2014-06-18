LIMA, June 18 A consortium formed by units of
local builder Grana y Montero and Germany's
Oiltanking won a 20-year contract for managing five fuel
terminals in Peru, Grana y Montero said on Wednesday.
The consortium will invest about $225 million in the
project, with $190 million returned in the form of discounted
payments to state-run energy company Petroperu, Grana y Montero
said via email.
Each company controls a 50 percent stake in the local
consortium, said Grana y Montero, Peru's biggest construction
company.
Petroperu, which owns the terminals and awarded the
management contract, has said it is planning a $3.5 billion
expansion of its main refinery, Talara, to boost output by 50
percent to 96,000 barrels per day.
(Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Dan Grebler)