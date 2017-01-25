(Adds comments from company, context)

LIMA Jan 25 Grana y Montero , Peru's largest construction group, said Wednesday that it would ask its board to approve the sale of $300 million in assets to help it meet its obligations after it lost a key contract in a graft scandal.

Grana was a junior partner on corruption-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht's $5 billion natural gas pipeline project in Peru, which returned to state control after the group missed a financing deadline on Monday.

Grana said it must pay off some $330 million in debt and guarantees related to the pipeline concession, and is aiming to do so before a public auction of the project's assets.

Grana expects to recover at least 95 percent of its investments in the project from the auction within a year, including the $220 million that the company paid for a 20 percent stake in the project in 2015.

A divestiture plan will be presented to the company board on Thursday, Grana said.

Odebrecht, a family-owned engineering conglomerate at the center of a growing graft scandal in Latin America, said Tuesday that a $500 million irrigation project that it was building with Grana has been frozen since December pending a government permit.

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said that Odebrecht must sell its projects and leave the country, after the company acknowledged distributing $29 million in bribes in Peru.

