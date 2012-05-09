TOKYO May 9 Peru has raised its 2012 economic growth forecast to 6 percent from 5.7 percent due to robust corporate activity despite global uncertainty stemming from Europe's debt crisis, Peruvian Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said on Wednesday.

In April, Castilla had said Peru would stick to its forecast of 5.7 percent, though he added that growth of up to 6 percent was possible if consumer confidence continued to recover.

"Expectations remain high in Peru for strong growth in the corporate sector despite global financial uncertainty," Castilla told an investment seminar in Tokyo on Wednesday.

"The cement industry, for example, is showing annual growth of 20 percent... A six percent growth is seen to be achieved."

Peru, one of the fastest-growing emerging economies, reported 6.9 percent growth last year.

A copy of Castilla's speech shows the 6 percent growth expected for 2012 will likely be followed by 6 percent again in 2013, then 6.5 percent in both 2014 and 2015.

Peru is the world's No.2 copper and silver producer and metals account for 60 percent of its exports.

A free trade pact between Japan and Peru took effect in March. It aims to abolish tariffs on almost all imports from each other in 10 years.