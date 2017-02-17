Western Digital may join Japan-KKR group for Toshiba chip unit bid -sources
* Western Digital OK with no immediate majority stake -sources
LIMA Feb 17 Peru's economy grew 3 percent in the fourth quarter from the same period a year earlier, the slowest year-on-year quarterly expansion since the first quarter of 2015, government data showed Friday.
The economy grew 3.90 percent in all of 2016 as a surge in copper production offset tepid domestic demand, official data showed on Wednesday. (Reporting By Mitra Taj)
* Western Digital OK with no immediate majority stake -sources
* Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility