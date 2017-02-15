LIMA Feb 15 Peru's economy likely quickened to grow by 4.5 percent to 5 percent in January from the same month a year earlier, thanks to two additional working days and a rebound in public investments and fishing, the Finance Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Peru posted a 3.25 percent year-on-year growth rate in December and a 3.9 percent expansion in all of 2016, thanks to surging copper production. The Finance Ministry said Peru has enjoyed the fastest economic growth in Latin America for two years straight. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Bill Trott)