By Tom Miles
GENEVA, July 20 Peru lost its appeal on Monday
in a trade dispute over its agricultural import levy, a case
brought to the World Trade Organisation by sugar exporter
Guatemala two years ago.
Peru, one of the countries negotiating the U.S.-led
Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, imposes an extra
import levy on sugar, rice, corn, and dairy products when
international prices fall below a certain level, a system that
Guatemala said was illegal under global trade rules.
A WTO adjudication panel backed Guatemala's complaint in
November 2014, and the WTO's Appellate Body upheld that ruling
on Monday, saying Peru should bring its laws into conformity
with the WTO rules.
Peru is a small market for Guatemala, which mainly exports
to the United States and its Central American neighbours El
Salvador and Honduras. Sugar is its top export, accounting for
about $1 billion per year, about 10 percent of total exports.
Peru imported more than $87 million from Guatemala in 2012,
almost half of it sugar, making it the eighth biggest export
market for Guatemalan sugar and confectionary. But in 2014 that
total had fallen to just below $26 million, and sugar imports
accounted for less than $3 million.
Peru's "additional duty" scheme, in place since 2001,
effectively maintains minimum import prices, making Peru's
competitors less able to compete when prices are low. WTO rules
say member countries should not protect their own producers by
discriminating against foreign suppliers.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Heinrich)