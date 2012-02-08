* 273 Haitians sleeping in church in Peru
* Stuck in limbo after Brazil tightens border controls
* Future uncertain as governments evaluate solutions
By Caroline Stauffer
INAPARI, Peru, Feb 8 Nearly 300 Haitians
fleeing the poverty of their earthquake-ravaged homeland have
been stuck for a month in the Peruvian Amazon, where a gate to
what they saw as a better life in Brazil has abruptly closed.
Mostly educated and in their 20s, they have taken refuge in
a stuffy church in the Peruvian border town of Inapari since
Brazil stationed federal police along the border in early
January to stop a wave of illegal immigration.
The 273 Haitians in Inapari sold all their belongings and
paid big fees to unscrupulous travel agents to fly to Peru
through Panama or Ecuador. They planned to cross overland into
Brazil, where a growing economy has attracted some 4,500
desperate Haitians since the quake two years ago - only to find
that the border was closed when they arrived.
"We don't have money and we are so far from Haiti ... we
just ask Brazil to let us in," said Joniel Clervil, 22, speaking
in English he learned in university before the January 2010
disaster ended his studies.
Having run out of cash, the group is relying on donations of
rice and beans from the Brazilian border town of Assis Brasil.
It is not clear if they will eventually be able to stay in
Brazil or Peru or be deported.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, in an attempt to manage
the influx and discourage "coyotes" who take advantage of the
immigrants, said during a visit to Haiti on Feb. 1 that her
country would award 100 humanitarian visas per month in
Port-au-Prince in the next five years while tightening border
security.
Brazil also has said it would give humanitarian visas to all
Haitians already in Brazil but that future migrants would be
turned back at the border unless they had obtained proper visas
before leaving Haiti.
PERU REQUIRES VISA
Peru's President Ollanta Humala has tried to help shut down
what the governments regard as a human trafficking route by
signing a decree last month requiring Haitians to obtain a
tourist visa before entering Peru.
The Haitians stuck in Peru left home before the changes took
effect and now are in a bureaucratic limbo. The governments say
they will hold a meeting next week where they could decide the
Haitians' fate.
Brazil has Latin America's largest economy and, owing to an
economic surge in the past five years and a more assertive
foreign policy, it now faces a very First World problem as a
place that draws immigrants looking for work. It is increasingly
viewed as an alternative to the United States, which has stepped
up deportations of undocumented immigrants during the worst
economic downturn since World War II.
"Brazil is undergoing this shift. They've only recently
become an immigration magnet and this may be an impetus to begin
a planned migration policy," said Eleanor Sohnen of the
Washington-based Migration Policy Institute.
Rene Salizar, a Peruvian priest, said Brazil's clampdown was
inevitable. He said there has been a constant stream of Haitians
at the border since a 7.0-magnitude earthquake killed 300,000
people and left 1.5 million homeless in Haiti two years ago.
"I saw this coming more than a year ago. Groups of between
five and 20 were arriving daily," said Salizar, who has arranged
for the Haitians to stay in the town's church and his house.
Brazil's ties to the poorest country in the Americas grew
after it led a U.N. peacekeeping mission to Haiti in 2004 as
part of a broader push to assert itself as global leader.
BRAZILIAN COMMITMENT
"Brazil has a commitment to help the Haitian people and
their country ... this includes those Haitians who want to come
work in Brazil - so long as it's within a limit that can be
absorbed by the labor market," said Carlos Alfredo Lazary
Teixeira, Brazil's ambassador to Peru.
"What we won't stop doing is combating the coyotes Many
Brazilian citizens were victims of coyotes on the border of
Mexico with the United States."
In the 1980s and 1990s, hundreds of thousands of Brazilians
moved abroad to flee economic chaos at home. But in the last
decade many Brazilians have started to return home, along with a
growing wave of immigrants from other countries.
Luiz Bassegio, who runs a charity for immigrants in Brazil,
estimates the number of illegal immigrants in Brazil has risen
by about 25 percent in the past couple of years to 800,000 -
though official data is unavailable.
Stories of ample jobs, especially in construction as Brazil
gears up to host the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics, led
the Haitians to fly-by-night travel agencies that promised them
passage into Brazil for $3,000.
"My father sold our house in order to send me to Brazil to
work. My brother is sleeping in the street," said Charlemond
Angelet, 21, brushing away mosquitoes that swarm Inapari in the
Amazon's rainy season. His cousins are already in Brazil.
Many Haitians said they were hustled out of hundreds of
dollars and pressured to pay for "information" about the
three-day bus journey to the Brazilian border from Lima.
There is a chance Brazil could allow the Haitians to apply
for humanitarian visas at the Brazilian embassy in Lima, but
most of the Haitians do not have the two soles ($0.74) hotels in
Inapari charge to use the bathroom. None of them have bus fare.
To pass the time, the Haitians hang out with local Peruvians
in the lone Internet cafe in Inapari, which has only 1,200
residents, or play soccer with Brazilian teenagers.
"My mother sold everything she had to pay for this trip,"
Esther Pierre, 26, said in her native Kreyol. "If I go back now,
how am I going to help my family?"