LIMA, Sept 15 Peruvian President Ollanta
Humala's approval rating fell in September for the seventh
straight month to the lowest level of his term, amid a wave of
criticism for unfulfilled promises and a perceived rise in
crime, according to a poll released on Sunday.
The popularity of Humala, who has been in office a little
over two years, slipped to 27 percent in September from 29
percent in August, pollster Ipsos said. His approval rating has
plummeted 27 percentage points since March.
"Just like with his predecessors, President Ollanta Humala
suffers from a constant deterioration in the approval of his
administration. Similarly to prior cases, citizens complain of
unfulfilled promises," Alfredo Torres, Ipsos director, was
quoted as saying in El Comercio newspaper.
Humala, a former military officer who abandoned his leftist
rhetoric before becoming president, has put in place a variety
of social programs, but has been criticized by some detractors
of not doing enough.
"Citizens are demanding that the government advance more
quickly and efficiently in the development of large investment
projects and pay attention to the most pressing social problems,
especially security," said Torres.
The Ipsos Apoyo poll of 1,200 people has a margin of error
of 2.8 percentage points.