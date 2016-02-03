(Adds comment, detail)
By Marco Aquino and David Lawder
LIMA/WASHINGTON Feb 3 Peru is in talks with the
World Bank to secure two new credit lines that may be used to
help Lima weather fiscal pressures brought on by the collapse of
commodity prices, Peruvian government and World Bank sources
said on Wednesday.
Amounts for the three-year loan facilities could not be
disclosed as discussions are continuing and the arrangements
have not yet been sent to the World Bank board for approval, an
official at the multilateral lender said.
Peru has no immediate plans to draw on the credit lines, and
they will be kept in reserve.
"They are contingent credit lines whose objective is to have
resources immediately available for any eventual needs," a
government source in Lima said. "We don't expect to use these
resources in the near term. Nor do they substitute traditional
financing through bond issuances or other debt instruments such
as loans from multilateral institutions for financing projects."
Known as Deferred Drawdown Options, the credit lines can add
to Peru's existing total of $1.5 billion in contingent credit
lines already arranged with multilateral institutions.
The talks come as a number of other oil and commodity
exporting countries are in talks with the World Bank and other
multilateral institutions for loans to help them shore up
finances. Nigeria and Angola are discussing loans with the World
Bank, while in Baku, International Monetary Fund officials just
completed a review of Azerbaijan's fiscal situation.
The government source said that the credit lines "are part
of a prudent asset and liability management strategy that
recognizes that when faced with adverse market conditions or
possible financial needs due to natural disasters, it's best to
have credit lines available."
