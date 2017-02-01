(Adds table, annualized inflation rate) LIMA, Feb 1 The consumer price index for Lima, which Peru's central bank uses to guide monetary policy, rose 0.24 percent in January, boosted by weather-related spikes in food costs, state statistics agency Inei said on Wednesday. The annual inflation rate eased to 3.10 percent last month, from 3.23 percent in December. A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.27 percent rise in prices last month. Price increases were driven by higher food costs as heavy rains in the central Andes produced shortages of some vegetables, Inei said. The inflation rate has been above the upper limit of the central bank's target range of 1 percent to 3 percent for the past five months. January December January 2016 Monthly 0.24 0.33 0.37 rate 12-month 3.10 3.23 4.61 rate (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by John Stonestreet and Paul Simao)