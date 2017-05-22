(Adds resignation of transportation minister)
LIMA May 22 Peru has canceled a $525 million
contract with a Peruvian-Argentine consortium to build an
airport near the city of Cusco because of financing concerns,
the transportation minister said late on Sunday just hours
before resigning.
The consortium Kuntur Wasi, including Argentina's
Corporacion America and Peru's Andino Investment Holding
, signed a 40-year contract to build and operate the
airport in the town of Chinchero near Cusco with former
President Ollanta Humala in 2014.
The airport is intended help get tourists to and from the
ruins of Machu Pichu, near the city of Cusco in southeastern
Peru.
"The doubts have not dissipated despite the efforts we have
put in...we have made the decision to cancel the contract,"
Transportation Minister Martin Vizcarra said in an interview
with the television program Cuarto Poder late on Sunday.
On Monday Vizcarra, who is also vice president of Peru,
announced that he had resigned as minister. Vizcarra's
statement did not mention his reason for quitting.
"It is the right time, after serving as minister from July
28 of last year, to turn this responsibility over to someone
else who has the confidence of the president," the statement
said.
Earlier, Vizcarra said Peru would seek a new contract. He
had previously expressed concerns the contract would leave Peru
on the hook for paying high interest rates from the consortium's
portion of the project's financing.
Kuntur Wasi said in a statement it regretted the
government's decision and would evaluate legal action once it
was formally notified.
Public work contracts have faced increased scrutiny in Peru
since Brazilian builder Odebrecht revealed in late December that
it distributed $29 million in bribes in the Andean country
between about 2005 and 2014.
(Reporting by Ursula Scollo and Teresa; Cespedes; Editing by
Grant McCool)