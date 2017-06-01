LIMA, June 1 Peruvian holding company Intercorp
said on Thursday it had reached an agreement to buy the local
insurance and mortgage administration businesses of Colombia's
Sura Asset Management for a base price of $268 million.
The deal is subject to approval by Peru's banking and
insurance regulator, Intercorp said in a statement.
"This transaction will allow Intercorp to strengthen its
position in the life annuity and individual life insurance
market, consolidating it as a leader in diversified financial
services in Peru," the statement said.
